Tell Us What’s the best way to spend a classic Christmas in Boston? What activities would you recommend? People walk under the holiday lights on Boston Common on Dec. 5, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

During the Christmas season, Boston is host to numerous iconic wintry scenes and festive activities.

From ice skating at the Boston Common Frog Pond to grabbing a bowl of clam chowder to escaping the city for a weekend of skiing, there’s no shortage of things to do.

However, if you are new to Boston or canceling travel plans due to COVID-19 concerns, spending the holidays away from family or friends can feel a little lonely.

While Boston is home to more than 600,000 people, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, nearly one-third are foreign born. Massachusetts also serves as the fourth largest state to host international students in the U.S., with Northeastern University having the second largest international student population in the country.

So we want to know, what’s the best way to spend Christmas in Boston or the New England area? We’re looking for recommendations that might help guide a reader who may be fresh to the city, spending the winter break away from loved ones, or just looking for something new to do.

What’s the first thing that comes to mind about an iconic Christmas in the city or a holiday adventure across the New England area? What are your own family traditions that you would recommend?

Let us know the classic New England activities worth trying during the holidays in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your submission could be featured in an upcoming story.