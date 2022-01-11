Tell Us

Tell us: What’s the coldest chairlift in the Northeast?

Share your cold-weather skiing and riding experiences.

Skiers and snowboarders on a chairlift in Killington, Vermont. Caleb Kenna/The New York Times

By Kristi Palma

Temperatures in New England are so cold this week that spaghetti froze to a fork on Mount Washington, which got us thinking about those bone-chilling days on the mountain when a skier’s love of the sport is undeniable.

What’s the coldest chairlift in the Northeast? That is, where have you experienced the coldest weather while skiing or riding?

What do you remember about the experience and what was your method for warming up?

Share your answer in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and it may be featured on Boston.com.

