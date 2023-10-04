Tell Us

Readers: What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?

What about it had you on the edge of your seat?

The Ghostface killer - or at least one of them - in "Scream VI," the most recent installment of the "Scream" films. Paramount Pictures

By Laura Emde

The scariest time of year is here, with many ways for thrill seekers to celebrate the season from reading horror, visiting Witch City, and more.

Halloween Headlines:

Deemed one of the best places to visit in October worldwide, Salem hosts Haunted Happenings, a monthlong celebration of the spooky season.

But if you’re unable — or unwilling — to head up to the North Shore, an easier and equally frightening way to celebrate Halloween from the comfort of your own home is watching a scary movie.

Maybe you prefer classic slasher films, such as Wes Craven’s “Scream” or John Carpenter’s “Halloween” (both of which have become full-fledged franchises), or you might be more keen on modern psychological horror such as Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” or Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

Whether it was released five years ago or forty years ago, we want to hear from you: What is the scariest movie you’ve ever seen? What about it had you on the edge of your seat? Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.

