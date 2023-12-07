Tell Us What’s the worst Yankee Swap gift? Share your stories. Have you ever been stuck with a gift you didn't like? Christmas gifts. Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash

As the holiday approaches, family and friends are gearing up for another round of Yankee Swap fun. Or is it?

The Yankee Swap is a holiday game in which each person at the party brings an inexpensive gift (typically worth $25) and then picks a number from a hat filled with the number of participants in the game.

The person who picked No. 1 chooses the first gift, unwraps it, and shows it to the crowd. Next, the person who picked No. 2 chooses a gift and then must decide whether to keep it or swap it with a previous gift opened and so on. After the last person has gone, the game returns back to the person holding the No. 1 who may do a final swap for any gift in the game.

Advertisement:

Whether the gifts are silly or serious is generally up to the buyer, so one never knows what will be unwrapped and the goodies can range from a blanket to a doll to jumper cables to liquor.

Have you ever participated in a Yankee Swap? If so, what is the worst gift you have ever received or watched someone receive?

Share your thoughts by filling out the form below or sending us an e-mail at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.