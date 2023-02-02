Tell Us Tell us: What are your favorite books by Black authors? Help us create a guide to Black literature and non-fiction. Katya Carman, left, is helped by Frugal Bookstore owner Leonard Egerton on Saturday afternoon. Frugal Bookstore is the only Black-owned bookshop in Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

This Black History Month, Boston.com’s Book Club wants to highlight the literature and non-fiction writing of the Black authors our readers can’t get enough of.

We’re putting together a reader-recommended book guide and want your suggestions.

If you’re a lover of speculative fiction, is there an Afrofuturism writer that you love? Do you find yourself returning to the works of James Baldwin, Octavia Butler, Alice Walker, or Toni Morrison time and time again? Are there any contemporary Black authors you think more readers should give a try? We want to know all your favorite books by Black writers.

Tell us what titles you’d recommend by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.

