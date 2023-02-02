Tell us: What are your favorite books by Black authors?

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
This Black History Month, Boston.com’s Book Club wants to highlight the literature and non-fiction writing of the Black authors our readers can’t get enough of.
We’re putting together a reader-recommended book guide and want your suggestions.
If you’re a lover of speculative fiction, is there an Afrofuturism writer that you love? Do you find yourself returning to the works of James Baldwin, Octavia Butler, Alice Walker, or Toni Morrison time and time again? Are there any contemporary Black authors you think more readers should give a try? We want to know all your favorite books by Black writers.
Tell us what titles you’d recommend by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.
