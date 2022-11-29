Tell Us Tell us: What’s your favorite classic Boston dish? Let us know where to get lobster rolls, Boston cream pie, and more. Tell us about a Boston dish that you love, like the Boston cream pie at Flour Bakery + Cafe. Globe Staff/Lane Turner

Boston has its own rich culinary traditions, drawing from colonial history, immigrant populations, and proximity to the seaside. From lobster rolls to the cannoli, there are some dishes that are just iconic to the city. Full of culture and vibrancy, Boston produces some classic food items that are unique to its neighborhoods, and we want to hear all about them.

Back in 2018, we shared a guide to quintessential Boston dishes, along with places where you can get them. Frappes made the list, as did Boston cream pie. We will be updating this guide to include new recommendations from readers.

We would love to hear from you: What classic Boston dish do you most enjoy, and where do you get it? Share what you most love about this dish and what makes it special to you. Include your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.

