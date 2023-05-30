Tell us: What’s your favorite farmers’ market?

Sign up for The Dish
If you’re looking to buy some fresh produce or healthy ingredients to make into a meal, you’ve probably stopped by one of Boston’s local farmers’ markets. Strolling outside on a sunny day, you pass by vendors selling their wares and fill a basket with breads and other nutritious items. As you pick up cheeses, meats, and flowers, you’ll be supporting businesses and farms from New England.
In Boston, there are so many wonderful farmers’ markets to visit, and we’d like to hear about your favorite. Maybe you live in Jamaica Plain and frequent the Egleston Farmers’ Market to purchase produce. Or when you go to the Copley Square Farmers’ Market, maybe you visit the stalls of New Song Farm and Yummy Mummy Bakery. You might be planning to head over to the Ashmont Farmers’ Market sometime this summer or the SoWa Open Market. If there’s a farmers’ market that you would recommend, tell us all about it.
Let us know about the local farmers’ market you most enjoy visiting. Vote in the poll below, and share what you like about this spot and what you like to get there. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
