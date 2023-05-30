Tell Us Tell us: What’s your favorite farmers’ market? When you're shopping for fruit, vegetables, and baked goods, let us know where you go. We want to know the farmers' market you love to visit. Globe Staff Photo/Wendy Maeda

If you’re looking to buy some fresh produce or healthy ingredients to make into a meal, you’ve probably stopped by one of Boston’s local farmers’ markets. Strolling outside on a sunny day, you pass by vendors selling their wares and fill a basket with breads and other nutritious items. As you pick up cheeses, meats, and flowers, you’ll be supporting businesses and farms from New England.

In Boston, there are so many wonderful farmers’ markets to visit, and we’d like to hear about your favorite. Maybe you live in Jamaica Plain and frequent the Egleston Farmers’ Market to purchase produce. Or when you go to the Copley Square Farmers’ Market, maybe you visit the stalls of New Song Farm and Yummy Mummy Bakery. You might be planning to head over to the Ashmont Farmers’ Market sometime this summer or the SoWa Open Market. If there’s a farmers’ market that you would recommend, tell us all about it.

Advertisement:

Let us know about the local farmers’ market you most enjoy visiting. Vote in the poll below, and share what you like about this spot and what you like to get there. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

Tell us: What's your favorite farmers market? Vote for your favorite farmers' market in Boston. Copley Square Farmers Market DotHouse Farmers Market Brighton Farmers Market Charlestown Farmers Market Chinatown Farmers Market Ashmont Farmers Market Codman Square Farmers Market The Boston Public Market at Dewey Square on the Greenway East Boston Farmers Market Egleston Farmers Market Mattapan Square Farmers Market Mission Hill Farmers Market Roslindale Farmers Market Dudley Square Farmers Market Nubian Square Farmers Market Roxbury Crossing Farmers Market South Boston Farmers Market SoWa Open Market Other

Tell us why you love this farmers' market and what you shop for there. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. 📥 Want to stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com? Yes, sign me up for The Dish weekly newsletter. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.