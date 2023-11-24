Tell Us Do you have a favorite holiday song? Share with us. We’ll be making a playlist of readers’ favorite songs, old and new. Mariah Carey will perform live at TD Garden on Dec. 11.

The holiday season has arrived, with festive decor, food, and movies to enjoy.

There are also plenty of fun activities to take part in this holiday season, such as ice skating, artisan markets, and tree lightings.

While going holiday shopping or ice skating, there’s a good chance you’ll hear some of the many songs dedicated to the festive season. From classics such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” to modern hits such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (which you can hear Mariah Carey perform live at TD Garden on Dec. 11), the catalog of holiday music can sometimes seem endless.

Additionally, some classic holiday tunes, such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman,” go beyond just being songs, as they have movies and TV specials alongside them.

We want to hear from you: What is your favorite holiday song? We’ll be making a playlist of readers’ favorite songs, old and new. Share your favorite festive tune by filling out the survey below or sending an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

