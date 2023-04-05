Tell Us Tell us: What’s your favorite marijuana dispensary in Greater Boston? We want to know where you shop and what you get when you go. The exterior of the SEED marijuana store, which also hosts a social justice museum/community space. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

There’s never been a better time to be a cannabis consumer in Massachusetts than right now.

Since the state started allowing the sale of recreational marijuana in 2018, the industry is on track to earn $4 billion in revenue and has brought the state and local municipalities hundreds of millions in tax dollars, according to the Boston Globe.

While industry experts have some concerns about the breakneck growth of the market, the upside is that the high supply means the price customers pay for legal cannabis is at a five-year low, according to state data. Between lower prices and the increasing number of dispensaries across the state, Bay State residents have their pick at whatever products they prefer.

Advertisement:

As the cannabis industry has grown in Massachusetts, we’ve asked Boston.com readers to tell us about their favorite dispensaries. Triple M Dispensary has come out on top as the best dispensary in the state two years in a row. Also in the top five were Ascend Wellness Holdings, Berkshire Roots, NETA Brookline, and SEED.

There were 113 dispensaries recommended by readers in our last reader-recommended guide to marijuana shops in Greater Boston. Help us name the best in the area by telling us about your favorites. Where do you go when you want to stock up and what do you buy when you go?

Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or social media content.

What's your favorite dispensary in Greater Boston? Which adult-use marijuana dispensary is your favorite? (Required) Triple M Dispensary (Plymouth) Ascend Wellness Holdings (Boston, Newton) Berkshire Roots (East Boston) NETA Brookline (Brookline) SEED (Jamaica Plain) Other

Tell us why this dispensary is your favorite. What do you prefer to buy at a dispensary? Pre-rolls Edibles Flower Vaporizers Concentrates Other

Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.