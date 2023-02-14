Tell Us Tell us: What’s your favorite museum in Massachusetts? Whether you go to see Impressionist paintings or contemporary sculptures, we want to hear about it. Children visiting the Museum of Fine Arts. Globe Staff/David L. Ryan

While you’re looking for something to do over Presidents’ Day weekend, you’ll find that visiting a museum is a great way to spend an afternoon. Indoors, you can pass the day by taking in beautiful artwork from another time or modern pieces that continue to raise questions about the world around us. Whether you go to see the colors of Impressionist paintings or a rousing contemporary sculpture, you know that Massachusetts is home to some incredible museums.

We want to know your favorite museum in the Commonwealth. Maybe you frequent the Museum of Fine Arts, where you can currently take in an exhibit from American artist Cy Twombly. The Institute of Contemporary Art in the Seaport District is another great place to take in a dynamic exhibition. If you’re venturing beyond Boston, you may want to check out The Clark in Williamstown or MASS MoCA in North Adams. At any of these places, you can experience an artist’s perspective and enjoy a memorable time.

Tell us the best museum in Massachusetts by voting in the poll below. We want to hear what you love about it, your favorite exhibit, and how you spend the day—whether there’s a cafe nearby or a gift shop that you like to explore. Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

