Tell us: What’s your favorite new music release of 2023?

Olivia Rodrigo. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

This year has been, and will continue to be, an exciting year for music. Dozens of artists have released new albums, EPs, and songs in 2023 in a variety of genres. From rapper Ice Spice’s new EP “Like..?” to indie band Boygenius’ debut studio album “the record” to pop star Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a wide range of new music is hitting the airwaves.

Music releases are happening not just on a large scale, but in the Boston area as well. Mayor Michelle Wu and the City’s Tourism, Sports and Entertainment Office are highlighting local artists through their “Dear Summer” mixtapes. The new mixtapes aim to “build awareness of local creative talent” and encourage residents to have a safe and fun summer. Wu and the Tourism, Sports and Entertainment office will release the mixtapes yearly.

Some artists on the first volume include Mattapan dance/electronic artist Amadeezy, who released a new single “2 Lit 2 Quit” in June, and Dorchester R&B artist Miranda Rae. She released a new album “For What It’s Worth” in June as well.

The mixtape also includes hip-hop artist Oompa from Roxbury, who performed at Boston Calling last year. She released her most recent single “think too much” in February.

Along with these releases, many artists have yet to release their new music and will doing so later this year. For example, pop artist Olivia Rodrigo, whose second album “GUTS” comes out Sept. 8. Additionally, rapper Nicki Minaj will be releasing a new album, “Pink Friday 2,” on Nov. 17.

With lots of new music to enjoy and more to come, we want to hear from you: which music release has been your favorite so far this year, and what new music releases are you looking forward to for the remainder of 2023? Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

