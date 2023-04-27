Tell Us What’s your favorite song from the Boston Calling 2023 headliners? We want to know the hit that you're looking forward to hearing. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. AP Photo/Leo Correa

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Boston Calling will be back, with a lineup of celebrated musicians taking the stages at the Harvard Athletic Complex. During the three-day festival, now in its twelfth edition, you’ll be able to catch sets from more than 50 artists, both local musicians and nationally-acclaimed performers.

The event will feature a dynamic list of headliners including the Foo Fighters and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs who will perform on Friday, May 26. The Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2022, they had to bow out due to the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette will perform on Saturday, May 27. Last year, The Lumineers made a surprise appearance in the streets of Boston, running into a man who coincidentally was playing one of their songs on a piano outdoors. Closing the weekend on Sunday, May 28, Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age will light up the stages.

We want to know what your favorite songs are from each headliner. Do you love “Ophelia” by The Lumineers, or do you rock out to Paramore’s “That’s What You Get”? Vote in our poll below, and share what you enjoy about the band or song you listen the most to. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and we may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

