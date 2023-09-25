Tell Us Tell us: What’s your go-to order from Marylou’s Coffee? Served up in light pink cups that even Barbie would envy, Marylou’s has a way of drawing coffee lovers in. With dozens of locations in the South Shore and beyond, Marylou's draws coffee lovers in with a wide array of unique flavors. Handout, File

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America runs on Dunkin’, but head down to the South Shore and you’ll find the Affleck-endorsed giant has some stiff competition in the form of Marylou’s Coffee.

Served up in light pink cups that even Barbie would envy, Marylou’s has a way of drawing coffee lovers in with its catchy commercials and expansive menu.

The coffee flavors start off bold, ranging from raspberry strudel to tiramisu and Hawaiian chocolate nut. Then there’s Marylou’s famous Funky Fanabla, a chocolatey blended coffee topped with whipped cream and rounded out with your choice of flavor add-ons.

Maybe you take yours black, or flavored nutty and caramel and loaded up with cream and sugar. Perhaps your daily dose of caffeine comes in the form of Marylou’s Red Bull infusions.

With so many options on the menu, we’d like to know your go-to Marylou’s order. Share your favorite drink with us and let us know what makes your Marylou’s order special. What are the flavors you enjoy in their drinks, and what keeps you coming back for more?

Fill out the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

