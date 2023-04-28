Readers: What’s your message to the class of 2023?

Boston.com Today
As graduation season approaches, many students are preparing to take on the next chapter of their lives. No more 7 a.m. classes, no more late night study sessions, no more exams, and no more homework. The only question is: what’s next?
Whether they are finishing high school, college, graduate school, or other studies, the next step can be daunting for students. Besides an overwhelming sense of relief, you may remember feeling uncertain about what to do and who to turn to for advice.
Similar to previous years, Boston.com wants to celebrate the class of 2023 and offer some words of wisdom from readers that graduates can take with them wherever their careers and lives will take them.
That’s why we want to know: What is your message to 2023 graduates? What are your favorite memories of graduating? How did you feel at the time? What’s the best advice you’d give?
Share your graduation memories and advice in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected].
