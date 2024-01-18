Tell Us Where do you go for the best dumplings in Greater Boston? Would you recommend fan-favorite Dumpling Daughter or a new addition like Nan Xiang Express? Steamed pork and black truffle soup dumplings at Jiang Nan Restaurant in Chinatown. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

On the list of best comfort foods, dumplings are always floating somewhere near the top. Warm, savory fillings are wrapped up in a soft blanket of dough to create a dish that’s hearty, yet always makes you want to go back for seconds.

Dumplings Nan Xiang Express opens in Chinatown

Dumpling Daughter, located in Brookline, South Boston, and Weston, was the reader favorite in 2022. Matt P. from Brighton recommended the spot and wrote, “The steamed pork and chive dumplings were amazing, as well as the steamed beef bun.” Opened in July, Chinatown’s Nan Xiang Express offers a variety of soup dumplings, with fillings that include pork, chicken, beef, and crab meat. At Mei Mei Dumplings, which opened its South Boston location last January, customers can both indulge in quality dumplings and learn how to make them themselves during a cooking class.

Advertisement:

With so many places to choose from, we want to know what restaurants you visit to get your favorite dumplings. Which filling option is the best? What makes them so memorable? Help us update our guide by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.