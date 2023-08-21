Tell us: Where are the best places to eat and drink near Fenway Park?

Sign up for The Dish
The summer may be winding down, but it’s hard not to get excited when you think about the events that will be happening in the fall. At Fenway Park, there’s a lot to look forward to. If you’re a sports fan, you’ll want to catch a Red Sox game. For music lovers, you can expect to see performers like James Taylor, Janelle Monae, Boygenius, and Kesha, starting around the end of August, at MGM Music Hall. With all of this happening at Fenway Park, you may think of finding a bar or restaurant before, during, or after a game or show.
We want to hear about your favorite spots to eat and drink in the Fenway. Last December, readers told us about the restaurants they enjoy visiting. They mentioned El Pelón Taqueria, a casual Mexican eatery where you can get a quesadilla or torta, with a side of chips. They also shared Hojoko with us, a Japanese rock and roll tavern, serving sashimi, ramen, and more. We know that there are many great places to dine and sip on a cocktail around the Fenway, and we’d like to know your recommendations.
Tell us about your favorite restaurants and bars near Fenway Park. Let us know what you order there and what makes the experience special. Fill out the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.
