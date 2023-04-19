Tell Us Tell us: Where are the best places to take spring photos in Boston? Plus, share your best spring photos with us. As the spring season comes into full swing, blossoming trees and flowers have added a pop of color to the Public Garden, bringing in a constant stream of foot traffic and picnickers. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

As the spring season begins, animals and plants reawaken and outdoor activities start up again making way for stunning photoshoots around Boston.

One thing to know about the city is its many photogenic locations. Parks like the Boston Common and the Public Garden, historical neighborhoods like Beacon Hill, and even the city skyline along the Charles River serve as a backdrop for stunning photos. Whether you are relaxing in the Common, strolling by Acorn Street, or celebrating your end-of-school accomplishments at an outdoor patio, we want to know your go-to spot for spring photos in Boston.

Where do you go for spring pictures in the city? We want to hear about your favorite outdoor locations to take pictures in the warm weather. Share your recommendations and your favorite spring photos taken in the survey below, or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.

