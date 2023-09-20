Tell Us Tell us: Where are the best restaurants and bars in Roxbury? Let us know about your favorite spots to visit in the vibrant neighborhood. An open mic night at Dudley Cafe in Roxbury. Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe

Roxbury is known to be a culturally rich and diverse neighborhood, from the commercial center of Nubian Square to the Frederick Douglass Historic District, a pending Boston landmark. Thought of by many to be “the heart of Black Boston,” it has been recognized as being part of the core of African American life in the city. You’ll find its vibrancy is palpably felt, particularly when it comes to restaurants and bars that are beloved by the community.

Anyone familiar with the cuisine in Roxbury must know of Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, a spot serving up Southern comfort food with a side of live music. Located on Columbus Avenue and owned by Nia Grace, you’ll find fried catfish strips and jerk chicken bites on the menu. Maybe you’ve also visited Merengue, a Dominican restaurant where you can feast on mofongos and sip on sangria. And if you’re looking for Ethiopian food, you may want to stop by Fasika Cafe, where you can enjoy a wot, a kind of stew, or the vegetarian curry. With so many dining options in the neighborhood, we’d like to know your favorite places to go.

Advertisement:

Let us know about the best restaurants and bars in Roxbury. Tell us your favorite spot, what you order there, and what makes the experience special. Fill out the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Tell us: Where are the best restaurants and bars in Roxbury? Share your favorite place to eat or drink in Roxbury. (Required) Let us know what you order there and what you like about the experience. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.