Tell us: Where do you get the best frappe in Massachusetts?

Sign up for The Dish
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
A frappe is what is known to most of the country as a milkshake: a blended mixture of ice cream, milk, and possibly syrup. But here in New England, a “milkshake” is defined differently. Order one, and you’ll be given a drink of just milk and flavoring. It can get confusing, but we felt that you should know the distinction.
Now that that’s out of the way, we want to hear about your favorite place to get a frappe. If you know somewhere you can sip one with a straw, whether it’s at a diner or ice cream parlor, we want your thoughts. Last year, readers told us Frankie & Dia’s Ice Cream and Hot Cocoa in Raynham was the best spot for a frappe. They recommended ordering the peanut butter and chocolate frappe, or even the hazelnut.
Tell us the best spot in Massachusetts to get a frappe. Share with us what your favorite flavors are and what makes the drink so delicious. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.