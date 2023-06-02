Tell us: Where do you get the best slice of pizza?

Sign up for The Dish
With the summer almost officially here, we’re turning our attention to ways you could be spending a sunny day. When you’re exploring Boston with friends, you may want to stop by a local pizza joint, order a pie and a round of drinks, and savor the warm weather. Ahead of the Boston Pizza Festival on June 24 and 25, we want to know where you get your favorite slice.
Whether you enjoy a thin crust or a Sicilian, we want to know where you get the best pizza in Greater Boston. A classic since 1926 in the North End is Regina Pizza, which readers named as their top pick last year. Other past favorites include Santarpio’s Pizza and Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant, where you can get a white pizza with apples or a buffalo chicken. We want to hear about the sauce — especially if it’s flavorful — and the best toppings. Do you enjoy a Margherita, pepperoni, or mushroom? Let us know what makes it a perfect slice.
Share with us where you get the best pizza in Greater Boston. Tell us about what you order and what makes this slice so unique. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
