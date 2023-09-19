Tell Us Tell us: Where do you go for the best pancakes in Greater Boston? Let us know who serves up a quality breakfast. Share your favorite spot to get a plate of pancakes. Photo by Karoline Boehm Goodnick

The next time you’re out for a meal during the early morning, maybe you’ll turn to that classic comfort food, a stack of pancakes. Made with buttermilk or drizzled with maple syrup, the dish makes the start of your day just a little bit better. National Pancake Day is coming up on September 26, and we wanted to make sure readers know where they can go to enjoy the breakfast item. We’re turning to you for help.

We have a few ideas about who might make the best pancakes in Greater Boston. The recently opened Sloane’s in Allston serves blueberry pancakes, said to be “as big as your face” and comes with whipped honey butter and syrup. The Friendly Toast, with multiple locations across New England, offers a plate of them dusted with powdered sugar, accompanied by eggs any style, home fries, and a breakfast meat. If you’re looking for a colorful twist on the dish, South Boston’s Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant‘s menu features the Fruity Pebbles pancakes, prepared with cereal milk anglaise. If you know of a spot that makes quality pancakes — and crêpes count — tell us all about it.

We’d like to know where you go for your favorite pancakes in Greater Boston. Share with us what makes this restaurant’s meal so special and what you enjoy about the experience there. Fill out the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

