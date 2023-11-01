Tell Us Tell us: Where do you go for the best Thanksgiving pie? Let us know the business that makes the most festive dessert to adorn your holiday table. Share the best places to order pie for Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Karoline Boehm Goodnick

When you’re planning a Thanksgiving meal, you know that one of the most important menu items to cross out on your list is dessert. A classic pie might be what you’re looking for, whether you favor pumpkin, apple, or pecan. You’re probably seeking something with a buttery, flakey crust and a sweet filling, the perfect centerpiece to your spread. We’re putting together a guide to places that offer the best pies, and we’d like to hear your recommendations.

In 2021, Boston.com readers shared ideas for where to get Thanksgiving pies, suggesting places like Clear Flour Bread and Flour Bakery and Cafe. Last year, Somerville’s Petsi Pies won a “Good Morning America” Boston pie competition, earning recognition for their Mississippi mud pie. Drive-By Pies in Brookline was named in our recent guide to the best bakeries in Greater Boston, and you can choose from a variety of flavors, from the pear salted caramel to the cherry.

Advertisement:

Let us know about the best place to get a Thanksgiving pie in Greater Boston. Tell us what makes this dessert a standout, and share why you think it should make it to everyone’s table this November. Fill out the form below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

Tell us: Where do you go for the best Thanksgiving pie? Where do you go for the best Thanksgiving pie? (Required) Tell us the best place to order the dessert in Greater Boston. What pie would you recommend ordering from this spot? Apple Pumplin Pecan Cream (ie. vanilla, banana, lime, peanut butter, coconut) Cherry Berry (ie. blueberry, raspberry) Chocolate Other

Share with us what makes this pie so special. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.