Tell us: Where do you go for your favorite bubble tea?

Bubble tea, a tea-based drink that often comes with tapioca pearls on the bottom, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s, but has now taken the United States by storm. According to a report by Technavio, the bubble tea market is expected to grow by more than $1.2 billion from 2022 to 2027.

Whether you call it bubble tea, boba tea, or milk pearl tea, there’s a wide variety of shops around Greater Boston when it comes to grabbing the tasty drink.

Some people might decide to head over to a chain with multiple locations such as Kung Fu Tea or Gong Cha with an expansive menu customers can choose from with locations spread across the Greater Boston area. Others may choose to head over to a local business like TeaMoji in Allston or TeaDo in Chinatown to enjoy not only boba, but food options such as an egg puff waffle or a scoop of ice cream.

The variety doesn’t stop with the number of bubble tea shops in Boston — there are many different types and flavors of boba as well. More traditional offerings are a tea served on its own, with milk or with tapioca pearls on the bottom. However, many stores are also serving boba with coffee instead of tea, a slushie version of their teas, or even just the milk on its own.

With all of these different possibilities of what to order and where to get it from, we want to know: Where’s your favorite place to get bubble tea in the Greater Boston area? Tell us where you go, what you order, and why you love this spot. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] to let us know your picks.

