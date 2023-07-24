Tell Us Readers: Where do you go for your weather updates? We want to know where you get your weather forecast. A person stands under an umbrella during a rainstorm along Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge on July 16, 2023. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Have you noticed your hair becoming more frizzy this month? Or maybe you’re strategically refraining from wearing gray shirts to avoid those embarrassing half-moon underarm stains.

This is all to say if you’ve felt like this month has been especially humid for Boston, you’re not wrong: the city’s dew point has been well above the average of 61, drifting into the high 60s and low 70s throughout July to make the month especially sticky.

And you’re not the only one feeling the (extreme) heat. Humidity and hotter than normal temperatures have been sweeping throughout the nation this summer.

The Southwest has been experiencing a “dangerous, long-lived and record breaking heat wave” that is expected to continue well into next week, the National Weather Service says.

Phoenix specifically saw dangerous, record-high temperatures reaching 119 degrees Fahrenheit last week, in the most intense heat wave the city has experienced since records began in 1895, according to the AccuWeather HeatWave Counter and Severity Index.

The city has sweltered under temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for 24 consecutive days and counting, according to AccuWeather.

In the coming decades, the Boston area is likely to see more intense storms, more hot days, and rising sea levels, a report from scientists at the University of Massachusetts Boston found.

While temperatures in Boston might not reach the extremes Phoenix is currently experiencing, if global emissions don’t fall substantially, the Boston region could experience as many as 80 days a year of temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, up from eight to 10 from the baseline years (1986-2015), according to the report.

By the end of the century, and under the worst circumstances, the Greater Boston region could see almost 10 degrees of temperature increase compared to the year 2000, with the potential for sea levels to rise more than 10 feet.

Winters in New England, too, are – and have been – getting warmer as greenhouse gas pollution heats the planet.

Last year, seven states, including all six in the New England region, experienced the warmest January on record, federal data show, the Globe reported.

It’s part of a new normal playing out across the world as climate change accelerates, with New England in particular being a hot spot, warming more quickly than the global average, according to the Globe.

With climate change making weather more extreme and more unpredictable, we want to know: Where do you go for your weather updates? Do you watch the weather on TV or through an app on your phone? Do you find out about the weather through word of mouth? Or do you not even bother checking the weather at all? Tell us about it.

