Where do you want to travel in 2023?

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Conde Nast Traveler recently released a list of the best places to go in 2023, featuring destinations such as Auckland, New Zealand, Egypt, and Memphis, Tenn. (Boston made the U.S. only list).
Where would you like to travel in 2023 and why? Or perhaps you’ve been somewhere amazing that you’d highly recommend others check out? For the latter, what was so fantastic about it?
Please share the destination you long to see or that you’d recommend and explain why. If it’s a place you’ve visited, feel free to share a photo as well.
Include your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.