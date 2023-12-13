Tell Us Readers: Where is the best barbershop in Greater Boston? Where do you go for the best cut? Latin Shears barbershop on Dudley Street. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For many people in the Boston area, barbershops are a way of life. They are not only a place to get a haircut or a shave, but a place to socialize with friends and neighbors and a place where there is a sense of community.

Barbershops also provide communities with a place of cultural unity — a place where you might find others who speak your language, see familiar faces, and receive services from a barber who knows your hair type and style.

For many barbershop customers, building a close relationship with their barber is very important. This relationship helps ensure that the haircuts remain consistent and to their liking, and that the barber understands their hairstyle and remembers the haircut they like.

As most people consider their hairstyle to be a central aspect of their image, getting a fresh new haircut can be a boost of positivity and self-esteem.

Barbershops are found throughout every neighborhood in Boston and in many towns around the Boston area. Much of these barbershops are small businesses owned by locals, thus contributing to the culture of each community.

Some of barbershops have become favorites among locals, such as Razors Barbershop in Somerville, which offers live music and an espresso bar; others are might be longtime businesses like John’s Barber Shop in Cambridge, which has a vintage vibe having served the community since 1910; or FineLinez Barbershop in Taunton, which was named the “best men’s haircut” by Boston magazine in 2023, and was frequented by Celtics star Al Horford and former Celtics Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

We want to know: Where is the barbershop in Greater Boston you visit for the best cut, and what makes it the best overall experience?

Fill out the form or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

