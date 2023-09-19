Tell Us Where is your favorite hayride in Massachusetts? Share with us. A hayride can be the perfect way to experience beautiful fall foliage or embark on a spooky adventure. Owner Tom Hanson steered the tractor as the Kiklis family came along on the hayride at Hanson's Farm in Framingham, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011. Globe Staff Photo/Wendy Maeda

Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes the season for delicious cider doughnuts, beautiful scenery (even if it’s closed off due to an increased amount of tourists and cars), and family-friendly activities amid a backdrop of leaves turning to various shades of yellow, orange, and red.

Foliage experts recently shared their predictions with Boston.com, some sharing that we’re in for a more subdued foliage with pastel leaves due to recent wet weather.

“I think it’s going to be a very pretty year. I just don’t think it’s going to be bold,” said Jim Salge, a former meteorologist and foliage expert at Yankee magazine.

Leaf peeping season also offers fun activities from apple picking at one of many apple orchards across the state, dressing up for Halloween, and hayrides. A farm hayride takes its passengers through scenic routes of apple orchards with ripe fruit and beautiful fall foliage without taking a step (which can be helpful if your toddler decides they’re done walking for the day). Additionally, there are also haunted hayrides in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush this fall.

We want to hear from you: Where is your favorite hayride in Massachusetts? What makes this hayride the best in the state? Fill out the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.