Where is the best place to go ice skating in Mass.?

The Skating Club of Boston
The Boston Common Frog Pond ice skating rink. Michele McDonald / The Boston Globe

By Kristi Palma

New England winter brings the joy of ice skating and Massachusetts offers plenty of spots where folks can pass time on the ice.

Do you prefer Boston rinks such as the Boston Common Frog Pond or Fenway’s Rink at 401 Park, or rinks outside the city such as the Marketstreet Rink in Lynnfield or Featherland Park in Sudbury?

Share with us your favorite ice skating rink and what keeps you going back. Perhaps it’s the scenery, the low price, or the delicious hot chocolate.

Include your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.

