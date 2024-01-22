Tell us: Where is the best place to let out a primal scream?

Need weekend plans?
When life doesn’t always go your way, a burst of emotion can be the perfect means to let out everything that’s bothering you. However, there are times when crying just doesn’t do it — and a primal scream may be in order.
It may be more commonplace to yell into a pillow or another object that can stifle the noise, but when your anger just can’t be suppressed, the public primal scream is a great outlet to unleash your emotions.
Primal screams are rooted in primal therapy, which allows people to connect with their deepest feelings and express them as they surface. This expression can take any form, from talking to writing to crying. For some, a scream may feel just a bit better. Just ask the local moms group that congregated at a Charlestown field to primal scream in January 2022, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was peaking.
If there’s a good place in Greater Boston you’ve screamed in public, whether there were a lot of people around or just yourself, we’d like to hear about it. Tell us where you let it all out by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.
