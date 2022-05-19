Where is your favorite place to camp in New England?

Newsletter Signup
Camping season is upon us and that means folks are packing up their cars and traveling to where they can better sprawl out under the stars.
Where do you like to camp? Do you camp in Massachusetts or do you cross state lines? Do you stay in an RV, tent, yurt, or other type of accommodation? Do you prefer glamping over camping?
We want to know which camping spots across New England are the very best and why. Please share your fantastic camping experiences with us.
Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.
