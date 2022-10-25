Tell Us Tell us: Where is your favorite place to eat or drink in Allston-Brighton? We want to hear about the best restaurants and bars. Cinnamon Toast Crunch shots off Lulu's brunch menu. Marissa McClain for Boston.com

The Allston-Brighton area, a neighborhood with strong student and immigrant communities, is full of diverse dining options. If you’re looking for Korean food or just want to get a drink at a lively brewhouse, you can find a variety of quality restaurants and bars. In a recent Boston.com quiz that helped readers find the neighborhood best suited for their personality, a majority of the more than 5,000 readers who participated landed in Allston-Brighton.

We want to hear what you think are the best places to eat and drink herein the area. Maybe you’re a fan of the lunch at Lulu’s Allston, where you can dine on French toast and farmhouse omelettes. Or perhaps you frequent Silhouette Lounge, a popular dive bar with great local beers and free popcorn. Whatever your favorite spots may be, share them with us.

Tell us about the restaurants and bars in Allston-Brighton that you love by filling out the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.

