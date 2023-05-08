Tell us: Where is your favorite place to hike in Massachusetts?

Need weekend plans?
Massachusetts hiking trails encompass the mountains, the beach, and everything in between. So it may be hard to choose a favorite hiking destination, but we challenge you to try.
Where have you had a memorable hike in Massachusetts? Perhaps you found a great trail within an hour of Boston or maybe you’ve discovered an excellent universally accessible trail. Do you love hiking on the Cape or in the Berkshires?
Tell us your absolute favorite hiking spot in Massachusetts and why. For example, maybe you love that the trail is family friendly, that the views are incredible, or that it’s super challenging.
Share your answer in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
