Tell us: Where is your favorite thrift store in Greater Boston? Shoppers browse at The Bureau Drawer Thrift Shop in Quincy. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

If you’re looking to find a one-of-a-kind article of clothing, a thrift store might be the place to shop.

With about 25,000 resale and consignment stores around the United States, according to the Association of Resale Professionals, there are plenty of options for the eager thrifter to choose from. These options will likely only increase, as thredUP, a resale and consignment website, predicts in their 2023 Resale Report that the U.S. secondhand market will grow to $70 billion by 2027.

In recent years, thrifting has become more popular among members of Generation Z, as many are looking to shop more sustainably, according to NPR.

For those looking to thrift in Greater Boston, the area has an abundance of stores to choose from. Last year, readers named dozens of their favorite thrift stores in the area, with the top choices being Boomerangs, with locations in Jamaica Plain, South End and Cambridge, and the Thrift Shop of Boston, a nonprofit in Roslindale.

“The Thrift Shop of Boston sells very high-quality clothing and home goods. In addition, they have a connection with a children’s clothing distributor that donates beautiful high-quality sweaters and clothing. All profits are donated to the Home for Little Wanderers so I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money,” said reader Karen L. last year. “The staff are wonderful and take an interest in all customers’ needs. They are an integral part of the Roslindale community.”

We’d like to hear from you: Where is your favorite thrift store in Greater Boston? Are you a fan of Boomerangs or the Thrift Shop of Boston, or is there somewhere else you shop secondhand? Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in a future Boston.com article.