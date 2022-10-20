Vote: Where do you go for the best Thai food in Boston?

Sign up for The Dish
Are you a connoisseur of pad Thai, drunken noodles, or panang chicken curry? Some of Boston’s most flavorful restaurants serve up these Thai dishes and more, and we want to know who makes the best. Whether it’s cuisine inspired by the streets of Bangkok or the Northeast Isan region, tell us where to find the best Thai food in Boston.
Maybe you’re a fan of the khao soi at Dakzen in Davis Square. Or perhaps you have a favorite shareable plate from Mahaniyom‘s menu in Brookline. If nothing compares to the coconut soup at Brown Sugar Cafe in Allston, tell us about it. Wherever you go when you’re craving Thai food, we want to hear about the dish, and what makes the restaurant so special.
Let us know your favorite Thai restaurant in Boston and your go-to order. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
