Tell Us Vote: Where do you go for the best Thai food in Boston? Tell us your favorite restaurant and what to order. A bowl of Pad Thai, garnished with a slice of lime, at Dakzen in Somerville. Globe Staff/Lane Turner

Are you a connoisseur of pad Thai, drunken noodles, or panang chicken curry? Some of Boston’s most flavorful restaurants serve up these Thai dishes and more, and we want to know who makes the best. Whether it’s cuisine inspired by the streets of Bangkok or the Northeast Isan region, tell us where to find the best Thai food in Boston.

Maybe you’re a fan of the khao soi at Dakzen in Davis Square. Or perhaps you have a favorite shareable plate from Mahaniyom‘s menu in Brookline. If nothing compares to the coconut soup at Brown Sugar Cafe in Allston, tell us about it. Wherever you go when you’re craving Thai food, we want to hear about the dish, and what makes the restaurant so special.

Advertisement:

Let us know your favorite Thai restaurant in Boston and your go-to order. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.

Tell us: Where do you go for the best Thai food? What restaurant in Greater Boston serves the best Thai food? (Required) What do you order here, and what do you like about this spot? What's your Thai spice level? No spice! 😅 Mild 🌶️ Medium 🌶️🌶️ Hot 🌶️🌶️🌶️ Thai Hot 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️ Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.