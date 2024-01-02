Tell Us Where would you like to travel in 2024 and why? Tell us about your dream travel destination this year. The Tower Bridge in London. Tony Hicks

With a new year comes endless possibilities for new travel, so where would you like to travel in 2024?

Travelers needn’t go far for top-notch getaways, as New England towns and hotels have been named among the best in the world by travel experts. But if boarding a plane is part of your vision, new routes out of Boston in 2024 will take travelers to Paris, Portugal, and more.

Rangeley, Maine, which offers skiing, hiking, canoeing, and moose watching, is among the 50 best places to travel in 2024, according to Forbes Advisor. Conde Nast Traveler named Boston’s XV Beacon and Nantucket’s White Elephant among the best hotels on the planet in its 2024 Gold List. Additionally, The Weston in Vermont was called a new luxury hotel to love in 2024 by Forbes.

JetBlue, Logan Airport‘s largest airline, will begin service from Boston to Dublin and Paris in 2024 and Azores Airlines will launch nonstop flights between Boston and Portugal. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic will increase service between Boston and London in 2024. For those eyeing Amsterdam, The Points Guy named JetBlue’s Boston to Amsterdam flight among its favorite airline routes of 2023.

Whether it’s across New England, America, or the globe, share your dream destination with us in 2024 and why.

Share your thoughts with Boston.com by filling out the survey below or by emailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.

