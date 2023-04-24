Tell Us Tell us: Where’s your favorite green space in Greater Boston and beyond? The parks and gardens are calling, which one will you be visiting this spring? Kendall Chase sits on a chair on the Charles River Docks along the Charles River Esplanade, a popular destination to enjoy the sunset and picnic in the evening in Boston. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)

As the weather is getting nicer, Bostonians are spending more time outside. This may leave some of you to wonder, where is the best green space to enjoy in and around Greater Boston?

City life can be full of bliss, it’s busy and bustling and always awake. However, sometimes you may long for open fields and a healthy dose of nature.

Good Plant Care recently polled 3,000 people for the 200 best gardens in America, and the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill ranked No. 17. “The garden features over 132 acres of landscaped gardens and plant collections, including a large lawn garden, a system of ponds and wetlands, and a beautiful hillside garden,” according to the website. Five other public gardens in Massachusetts also made the list. The Polly Hill Arboretum ranked No. 43; Babcock Arboretum ranked No. 114; Berkshire Botanical Garden ranked No. 133; Wellesley College Botanic Gardens ranked No. 168; and Arnold Arboretum ranked No. 179.

Last year, we asked readers for the best green spaces in Boston and more than 1,600 respondents offered up their favorites such as the Arnold Arboretum, the Boston Common and Public Garden, and the Boston Harbor Islands. We want to ask for your favorite green space in Greater Boston and beyond.

Are these green spaces still the best, or has anywhere new caught your eye? Where are you bringing your bike for a spring ride? Where are you excited to lounge in the sun or take the family for an outing?

Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected] to tell us about your favorite green space and we may feature your response in a future article.

