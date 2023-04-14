Tell Us Readers: Where’s the best place to eat or drink near TD Garden? We want to hear about the best restaurants and bars. We want to know where you eat or drink before and after taking in the action at TD Garden. Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Spring at TD Garden means a few things for sports fans, whether you’re an avid follower of basketball or hockey. On Saturday, the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs will begin, with the Celtics facing off against the Atlanta Hawks, and next Monday, the Bruins will kick off the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs. If you’re cheering for one of the home teams, you might be looking for a place to grab dinner afterwards or enjoy a good drink ahead of the game.

We want to know if there’s a restaurant or bar you’d recommend that spectators can visit while they’re in the neighborhood. Maybe you look forward to dining at A&B Kitchen and Bar, a gastropub that serves burgers and chicken tinga nachos. Or perhaps you would head over to a sports bar like West End Johnnie’s, where you can load up on spicy honey wings and pulled pork sandwiches. If you have a favorite spot to visit, tell us all about it.

Let us know the best place to eat or drink near TD Garden. Share with us what makes this destination so special and what you order when you stop by. Include your thoughts in the survey below, or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.

