Tell Us Tell us: Where’s the best place to get a croissant? Let us know your favorite spot to get the pastry. Paper thin croissants in a Brookline shop. Handout/Isabelle Waddell

Whether you’re stopping by a cafe for breakfast or need a quick pick-me-up, a croissant is the perfect treat. The French baked good is best when it’s buttery and flakey, fashioned in a crescent shape. In Greater Boston, there are many places where you can grab one to enjoy with a cup of coffee.

We want to know about your favorite place to get a croissant. Clear Flour Bread in Brookline offers a variety of flavors, including chocolate, fruit jam, and Gruyère cheese. At Cocorico at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, the boulangerie currently offers raspberry pistachio croissants, a Boston cream croissant dipped in ganache, and more. Recently, Lakon Paris Patisserie‘s croissants went viral on social media, leading to legendary lines forming outside of the bakery’s two spots.

Advertisement:

Tell us: where do you go for the best croissant? Let us know what you enjoy about this spot’s pastry and what makes it so delicious. Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

Tell us: Where's the best place to get a croissant? Where do you go for your favorite croissant? (Required) Tell us about this spot and what makes their croissant so delicious. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.