Tell us: Where’s the best place to get a croissant?

Whether you’re stopping by a cafe for breakfast or need a quick pick-me-up, a croissant is the perfect treat. The French baked good is best when it’s buttery and flakey, fashioned in a crescent shape. In Greater Boston, there are many places where you can grab one to enjoy with a cup of coffee.
We want to know about your favorite place to get a croissant. Clear Flour Bread in Brookline offers a variety of flavors, including chocolate, fruit jam, and Gruyère cheese. At Cocorico at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, the boulangerie currently offers raspberry pistachio croissants, a Boston cream croissant dipped in ganache, and more. Recently, Lakon Paris Patisserie‘s croissants went viral on social media, leading to legendary lines forming outside of the bakery’s two spots.
Tell us: where do you go for the best croissant? Let us know what you enjoy about this spot’s pastry and what makes it so delicious. Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
