Tell us: Where's the best place to get fried clams? We want to know your favorite destination in Massachusetts. Fried clams from Little Whale Oyster Bar.

The summer isn’t over yet, and there’s still time to engage in some of your favorite activities. Maybe these include taking a drive to the seaside, stopping off at a New England clam shack, and sitting by the water, enjoying a batch of freshly fried clams. The crispy morsels, eaten with or without a side of tartar sauce, are an iconic dish in Massachusetts. Whether you like to dine on whole bellies or clam strips, we know that you might have strong opinions about where you order yours.

Last year, we asked readers for their favorite places to get fried clams, and they named 159 places. Woodman’s of Essex, who claims to have invented the fried clam, was voted in first place. Director of sales Maureen Woodman told us then that the restaurant has been using the same recipe that they used over one hundred years ago, featuring evaporated milk and corn flour. Other top picks included the Clam Box of Ipswich and J.T. Farnham’s in Essex. This year, we’re asking readers this question again: Where do you go for the best batch of fried clams?

We want to know about your favorite spots in Massachusetts to order a plate. Share where you enjoy visiting and what makes the fried clams so good. Tell us all about the experience, and what’s special about visiting this restaurant. Last year, readers’ top three favorite eateries were either in Ipswich or Essex, and we’d like to hear which town you think makes the better fried clam. Fill out the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

