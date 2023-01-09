Tell Us Tell Us: Where’s the best place to walk your dog? Is there a pup-friendly trail near you that you would consider a dog-walker’s paradise? A dog named Godiva was bundled against the cold with her human as they walked through Boston Common on Dec. 25, 2022.

Despite Massachusetts being designated a “cat -state,” we love our dogs, and our dogs love walks — even in the winter. But where do they love to go?

In honor of January being National Walk Your Dog Month, LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog. So how does Boston measure up? The good news is that we rank in the top 20, lining up at 18th place out of the nation’s 200 largest cities. Not too bad! Some of the key metrics include the “Walk Score,” or the city’s walkability, and the average length of dog-friendly trails, where Boston ranked 4th and 44th respectively. The ranking also took professional dog walking availability, dog walker hourly rate (adjusted for income), and safety into consideration when making the final list. Luckily, Boston seems to be a noteworthy spot for dog walkers and our furry companions.

We want to know: Where’s the best place to walk your dog? Is there a pup-friendly trail near you that’d you consider a dog-walker’s paradise? Help us create a guide of readers’ suggestions for the city’s best dog-walking spots. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and your responses may be included in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

