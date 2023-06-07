Where’s the best rooftop bar in Greater Boston?

Sign up for The Dish
The days are starting to get warmer as we inch ever closer to the summer months. Nothing beats the summer heat like a nice cold drink and a cool breeze. And where better to experience such things than from a rooftop bar overlooking the city?
Whether you just got off work or are celebrating something special, any of Boston’s rooftop bars are sure to make it a night to remember. Where would you recommend going for your rooftop treat? There’s classic views of the city and the sea at places in the Seaport such as Deck 12 at Yotel and Lookout Rooftop Bar at the Envoy Hotel. Or maybe you like something a bit closer to the heart of Boston, like the Rooftop at Revere in the Theater District or Contessa‘s rooftop bar in the Back Bay. Whether your favorite view point is a rooftop in the Seaport, Back Bay, Cambridge, or beyond, we want to know which rooftop bar you think is the best, and why.
Share your recommendation for the best rooftop bar in Greater Boston. Tell us about what you order and what makes this your top place to visit. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
