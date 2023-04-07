Tell Us Tell us: Where’s your favorite dog park in Greater Boston? We want to hear where you take your pet for strolls and fun. We want to hear about your favorite dog park in Greater Boston. Globe Staff/Josh Reynolds

Now that spring is here, there’s no better time to take your dog out for an afternoon of exercise and adventure. It’s the perfect weather to head out with your furry friend to a dog park, where they can run free and explore. Boston.com readers have expressed that they’d like to see more dog parks in the Greater Boston area, and we’re interested in hearing about what places your pet can currently visit.

In Everett, Park-9 Dog Bar, a dog park and bar, will be opening on April 13. The spot features indoor spaces to play and an outdoor turf run. Canines can enjoy “dog beer” and treats from Polka Dog Bakery and Preppy Puppy Bakery, while owners may sip from seasonal craft cocktails. Meanwhile, there are other places to take your pup in Boston, like an Allston-Brighton dog park that opened this past November. If you have a favorite dog park to bring your pet, we want to hear about it.

We want to hear about the spot that you have in mind. We’re hoping to hear about a dog park that is more than simply a place to go for a walk, but rather a designated space meant specifically for dogs. Share your thoughts in the survey below, or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.

