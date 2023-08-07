Where’s your favorite hidden gem for live music in Massachusetts? Share with us.

Need weekend plans?
Massachusetts has a wide array of live music venues. There are popular larger venues from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which recently hosted Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, to TD Garden in Boston, which will soon host the Jonas Brothers.
However, there are several smaller venues across the state are just as loved but easily overlooked.
A ranking released by CheapoTicketing.com said that four Massachusetts towns have some of the best live music scenes in the United States.
Based on input from 3,000 readers, the online ticket broker listed 120 cities that were considered to have the “best under-the-radar live music” scene across the U.S. The top ranked Massachusetts city was Plymouth at no. 19 on the list.
“Located near the scenic shores of Cape Cod Bay, Plymouth offers a range of music venues and events that add to its cultural charm,” CheapoTicketing.com wrote in a news release announcing the results of their survey. “There are a number of great venues in Plymouth hosting local and touring artists, including The Spire Center for the Performing Arts, The Plymouth Memorial Hall, and The New World Tavern.”
The other three Massachusetts cities that made the ranking include Cambridge (no. 21), Newburyport (no. 96), and Williamstown (no. 99).
Do you have a favorite local hidden gem for live music? Tell us the venue and Massachusetts city or town, and why you think this venue is one of the best for live music. Fill out the form below or send an email to [email protected], and your response may appear in a future article.
