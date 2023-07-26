Readers: Where’s your favorite lunch spot in Boston?

Sign up for The Dish
Boston is a city bustling with activity and workers. Data from the City of Boston states that nearly 400,000 people commute into Boston during the peak hour of the morning commute.
Like many workers in the city, the average workday goes through lunch, and there are plenty of options to choose from.
According to the City of Boston, there are over 3,000 active food establishments.
For example, you could head over to reader favorite spots like Regina Pizzeria in the North End, or grab a sandwich at Sam LaGrassa’s in Downtown Boston. If an afternoon pick-me-up and a pastry is what you’d like, you may prefer to go to one of Boston’s many coffee shops like Thinking Cup or George Howell Coffee. Alternatively, you could head to a Clover Food Lab, a reader favorite plant-based restaurant in Boston.
If you work in Boston, we want to hear from you: Where is your go-to lunch spot in Boston? What do you usually order there? Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.
