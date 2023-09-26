Tell us: Where’s your favorite place to go apple picking?

Sign up for The Dish
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
During the fall in Massachusetts, you may find yourself participating in that classic, autumnal pastime: apple picking. On a crisp weekend day, you might head out with family and friends to an orchard collecting Honeycrisps, Galas, and Cortlands and filling a bag with your bounty. You can take a break by visiting a farm store, maybe sitting down with a cup of hot cider and a doughnut. If you’ve had a memorable experience apple picking at a local orchard, we want to hear all about it.
Last year, Boston.com ran a guide to apple picking in Massachusetts. Our readers recommended a few places where you can participate in the activity, and Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow came in first place. There, you can wander through the picturesque property, admiring apple varieties, and even take a hayride or get lost in one of their hedge mazes. Second place went to Tougas Family Farm in Northborough, and third place was awarded to Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury. Massachusetts is brimming with beautiful, scenic places to go apple picking, and we’re asking you that question again this year: where is the best place to visit?
Tell us about where you love to go apple picking. Let us know how you spend the day and what you enjoy about this spot, sharing what makes it memorable. If the orchard has any special features, like hiking trails, a bakery, or a pumpkin patch, we’d like to hear about them too. Fill out the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.