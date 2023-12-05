Tell Us Real or fake: Which kind of Christmas tree is best? Although artificial trees can seem expensive at first, they can be more cost effective in the long run. The Boston Common Christmas tree with the Park Street Church in the background. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Christmas trees are one of the most prominent emblems of the winter holiday, but they’re becoming increasingly more expensive. In the Boston area, tree prices at local farms can range anywhere from $58 to $220, depending on the type of tree and its height.

However, many of the local farms and Christmas tree vendors who spoke with Boston.com said that this year’s price increases were rather minimal, with one vendor saying his prices only went up $1 per foot this year.

Some possible explanations for the increases in price include the wildfires in Canada over the summer, as well as standard inflation and the overall costliness of the Boston area.

Another potential option for the holiday season could be an artificial Christmas tree. Although they can seem expensive at first, they can be more cost effective in the long run.

“Artificial trees are used for an average of 10 years, but most are guaranteed for 20 years. If cared for properly, a good quality tree can be used year after year,” wrote the American Christmas Tree Association, or ACTA, on their website.

Artificial trees appear to be becoming more popular in recent years. According to a recent poll conducted by ACTA, 94% of surveyed consumers planned to put up at least one Christmas tree. Of that group, 77% of consumers plan to display at least one artificial tree, citing easier maintenance and cost.

We want to hear from you: Which kind of Christmas tree do you think is best? Do you prefer the easier maintenance and cost savings that come with artificial trees, or are you more partial to the fresh scent and memories surrounding real trees? Share your thoughts by filling out the form below or sending an email to [email protected], and your response may appear in a future article.