Vote: Which is better, The Big E or Topsfield Fair?

Two of the most anticipated, annual festivals are returning to Massachusetts this fall: The Big E and the Topsfield Fair. In case you’ve never been before, these family-friendly events are great traditions in New England. While many are deciding which fair to attend this year, we wanted to ask you which one you prefer.

The Eastern States Exposition, also known as The Big E, will be held from September 15 through October 1, in West Springfield. It is New England’s biggest agricultural fair, representing the region’s six states. While you’re there, you can take in a Circus Spectacular, where jugglers, clowns, and flying trapeze artists will perform. New food vendors include Waffleicious, selling stuffed waffles on a stick with toppings, Bacon Bomb, serving bacon wrapped burgers, and Dolly’s Honky Tonk, offering empanadas. You can expect agricultural events, carnival rides, and musical acts from Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, Zedd, and more. One activity that the fair is known for is its Avenue of States, where visitors can stroll inside replicas of the six New England states houses, learning about history and heritage. Early bird tickets are now available.

Then there’s a lot of fun to be had at the Topsfield Fair. Held from September 29 through October 9 in the North Shore town of Topsfield, the festival is America’s oldest agricultural fair. You’ll be able to ride the ferris wheel, play carnival games, and see the largest pumpkin grown north of Boston this year. When you’re not eating deep fried Oreos, check out some of the fair’s competitions, featuring categories such as livestock, fruit and vegetables, baked goods, and more. Vendors will sell delicious wares, like whoopie pies, caramel apples, and the “Gobbler,” a Thanksgiving sandwich. Early bird tickets to the fair are now available.

We want to hear which fair you think is better. Will you make it to The Big E this year, or would you prefer to stay closer to Boston and visit the Topsfield Fair? Let us know which you prefer and what makes it fun for you. Share any special memories that you have and what you’re looking forward to. Tell us your thoughts by filling out the survey below or by sending an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

