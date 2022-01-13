Which ski resort has the best on-mountain dining?
Tell us about your most memorable mountain meal.
Slopeside food is important for maintaining high energy during a full day of skiing or riding, but not all mountainside cuisine is created equal.
Do you have a favorite ski lodge dish or on-mountain restaurant? If so, what is the dish or where is the restaurant? What makes the food there so memorable?
Share your answer in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and it may be featured on Boston.com.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.