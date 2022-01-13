Tell Us Which ski resort has the best on-mountain dining? Tell us about your most memorable mountain meal. Nachos served at the Foggy Goggle at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. Sunday River

Slopeside food is important for maintaining high energy during a full day of skiing or riding, but not all mountainside cuisine is created equal.

Do you have a favorite ski lodge dish or on-mountain restaurant? If so, what is the dish or where is the restaurant? What makes the food there so memorable?

Share your answer in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and it may be featured on Boston.com.