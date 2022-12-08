Tell Us Who will die in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale? Send us your predictions. It's time for someone to die in the popular HBO series. Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's 'The White Lotus' Season 2.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2.

If you’re already having Sunday Scaries, you know what’s coming for HBO’s “The White Lotus” Season 2 finale: It’s time for someone to die. From the season’s opening scene, we know there will be at least one dead body floating in the ocean. But who will it be?

Throughout the season, creator/writer/director Mike White has been building backstories for the main characters—and teasing that anyone is fair game when it comes to meeting their fatal demise at the Italian resort. Vacationing couples Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) with Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) are swimming in secrets. We know Daphne discovers the body in the ocean, so at least she can return home to her kids and trainer-slash-baby daddy. Honestly, it would be a treat if we get to watch an unhinged Aubrey Plaza go on a killing spree. Just us? OK, moving on.

Advertisement:

There’s the Di Grasso men, all of whom have wrestled with their relationship with women throughout the season. It would be tough to imagine any of them dead—but we have also not yet seen Dominic Di Grasso’s estranged wife who we know is not happy with him. Laura Dern is more than welcome to make a killer surprise appearance in the final episode.

Speaking of wronged women, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) are just trying to manifest their dreams into reality. How could either of them get killed? Pretty easily, actually. Lucia’s presumed pimp who basically kidnapped her, for one. Any one of their disgruntled clients (from the hotel piano player to Cameron who skipped the bill), for another.

By the end of Episode 6, we’ve been left with so many obvious hints that it might be hard to theorize anyone else dying other than Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). We don’t want to believe it either seeing as White wrote the character specifically for Coolidge. Both her husband Greg (Jon Gries) and Quentin (Tom Hollander) are likely suspects. Tanya’s drug-fueled discovery of an old photo of them together connects to an earlier story Quentin shared about a cowboy he once fell in love with. Could they be conspiring to kill Tanya? She, along with her assistant Portia, are becoming the Internet favorites among the characters most likely to die come Sunday night.

Advertisement:

Ahead of the conclusion to “The White Lotus” Season 2 on Sunday, we want to know: Who do you think will die? How will their fate be sealed? And which reference from “The Godfather” will tie this whole season together? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail us your predictions at [email protected].