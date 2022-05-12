Tell Us Readers: Who are the Patriots to watch this season? Mac Jones? Hunter Henry? Nelson Agholor? Tell us the Pats who are getting you most excited for 2022. Hunter Henry celebrates his touchdown alongside Jakobi Meyers during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Patriots season is still months away but with the conclusion of the NFL draft and the release of the 2022 schedule Thursday evening, fans are already looking ahead to football.

After the team’s accomplishments in the 2021 season, including a playoff appearance and five Pats players making the Pro Football Focus top 101 list, there are certainly many reasons to look forward to the fall.

There’s QB Mac Jones heading into his second season with the Patriots, and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who was underwhelming in his first year in New England and recently pledged to have his “best season with the Patriots.”

A lot of interest has also been targeted towards the Patriots’ surprising first round selection of guard Cole Strange, who is expected to slot in opposite Michael Onwenu.

Fans will also look for the Patriots defense to step up after the departure of star cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Shaq Mason in the off-season. And the Pats’ sideline will be missing long-time OC Josh McDaniels who left for the head coaching position in Las Vegas.

Boston.com wants to know who readers are going to be paying special attention to in 2022. Let us know in the form below or e-mail us at [email protected] and your response may be used in an upcoming article.